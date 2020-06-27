more fire.

The defeatism of Republican contrarianismrandomities, vol. 14: "At least Republicans are honest about racism." And?!?
|Oct 24
| 2
We’ve Reached The Depths Of Celebrity ActivismToo many hip-hop icons have embarrassed themselves this election season.
|Oct 19
| 4
|2
The Hustle Has No Gender Women have the right to discuss their struggle without being overshadowed by selective moralism.
|Oct 12
| 5
|1
these debates are pointless. randomities, vol. 13: political theater is meme-worthy but not much else
|Oct 8
| 3
grace won't save yourandomities, vol. 12: trump is inhumane; denying him empathy is only human
|Oct 2
| 2
Jail Ain't Justice The only semblance of justice for people who died by the system is the death of the system.
|Sep 24
| 2
|1
The Deep Hypocrisy Of "Pro-Life"How could you be truly pro-life while being pro-capitalism?
|Sep 21
| 6
|1
