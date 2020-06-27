more fire.
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
andrejgee
15 hr
randomities, vol. 14: "At least Republicans are honest about racism." And?!?
andrejgee
Oct 24
Too many hip-hop icons have embarrassed themselves this election season.
andrejgee
Oct 19 2
Nigeria's #EndSWAT movement demonstrates that the anti-police fight is a worldwide struggle.
andrejgee
Oct 16 1
Women have the right to discuss their struggle without being overshadowed by selective moralism.
andrejgee
Oct 12 1
randomities, vol. 13: political theater is meme-worthy but not much else
andrejgee
Oct 8
Trump showed the world that there's support to be found in victimhood’s resentment.
andrejgee
Oct 6 1
randomities, vol. 12: trump is inhumane; denying him empathy is only human
andrejgee
Oct 2
Did he commit violations, or is the prison system a violating environment?
andrejgee
Sep 28 1
The only semblance of justice for people who died by the system is the death of the system.
andrejgee
Sep 24 1
How could you be truly pro-life while being pro-capitalism?
andrejgee
Sep 21 1
randomities, vol. 11: let's highlight the MCs "printing money" outside the grasp of exploitative labels
andrejgee
Sep 17
