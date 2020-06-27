more fire.
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
more fire.
hip-hop writing, cultural analysis, &whatever else comes to mind.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
andrejgee
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
ALL Rap Music Is Political
The "Socially Conscious" construct is a byproduct of the white gaze.
andrejgee
19
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
4
Share
New
Top
Community
What is more fire.?
About
Modern Celebrity Is What Happens When No One Says "No"
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
andrejgee
15 hr
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
The defeatism of Republican contrarianism
randomities, vol. 14: "At least Republicans are honest about racism." And?!?
andrejgee
Oct 24
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
We’ve Reached The Depths Of Celebrity Activism
Too many hip-hop icons have embarrassed themselves this election season.
andrejgee
Oct 19
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
2
Share
Revolution is a Global Necessity
Nigeria's #EndSWAT movement demonstrates that the anti-police fight is a worldwide struggle.
andrejgee
Oct 16
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
The Hustle Has No Gender
Women have the right to discuss their struggle without being overshadowed by selective moralism.
andrejgee
Oct 12
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
these debates are pointless.
randomities, vol. 13: political theater is meme-worthy but not much else
andrejgee
Oct 8
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Donald Trump, Hip-Hop, And The United States Of Victimhood
Trump showed the world that there's support to be found in victimhood’s resentment.
andrejgee
Oct 6
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
See all
more fire.
Subscribe
What is more fire.?
Archive
My Account
© 2020 andrejgee. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts