Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

On September 10th, Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old millionaire hatemonger, was murdered during an event for his Turning Point USA organization at Utah Valley University. The country has since been in a soapbox-driven tailspin, with conservative sects clamoring for someone other than alleged shooter Tyler Robinson to blame. From politicians and media personalities to every other right-winger with an agenda, the ordeal has become another example of the American proclivity to deny the reality of white supremacist violence perpetrated by white men.

First, conservatives called for “civil war” when they assumed “the left” had killed Kirk. Now that Robinson’s true motives are being debated, the blame is being shifted to his supposed trans partner and the LGBTQ community as a whole. But no amount of goalpost moving can obscure the reality that if Robinson is guilty, the irony is that Kirk was killed by a member of the kind of conservative, gun-toting family that embodied his ideal vision of America.

Kirk’s martyrization is in overdrive: Trump called him a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast, and had him flown from Utah on Air Force Two. Glenn Beck surmised, "Charlie Kirk was as much a civil rights leader as Martin Luther King"..."[If] there's a Martin Luther King Boulevard, there should be a Charlie Kirk Boulevard." Congressman Troy Nehls likened him to Jesus’ 13th disciple. America has also used its hallowed grounds to commemorate Kirk with moments of silence: the U.S. Capitol building, Yankee Stadium, and six NFL stadiums. All this valorization seems comical, but it serves the Trump administration’s authoritarian plot to criminalize leftist expression.

Share

The Department of Homeland Security called Kirk’s death an “evil act of political violence” in a statement entitled, “DHS Calls for Media and Far Left to Stop the Demonization of President Trump, His Supporters, and DHS Law Enforcement.” They asked “the media and the far left to stop the hateful rhetoric directed at President Trump, those who support him, and our brave DHS law enforcement,” because it’s “inspiring political violence” — ignoring their own. Trump has recently threatened to revoke visas from any non-US citizens who are “making light of” Kirk’s death, actively deterring dissenting opinion with the threat of deportation. Now, Kirk is rolled into that agenda. Each laudatory moment Kirk receives loudens the official marching orders: any man receiving honors from the state must be a great person, and therefore any critique or mockery of his death deserves fierce punishment.

Numerous far-right media personalities have been attempting to call out those whom they believe are taking glee in his murder, with a website doxxing over 30,000 people who’ve criticized Kirk or celebrated his death. A Twitter thread boasts a “Trophy Case” of dozens of people who’ve been fired for criticizing Kirk. Trump’s rampant punishment of dissenters, enforced by his devotees, further pushes America toward an authoritarian rule where any viewpoint opposing the state’s agenda will be deemed a criminal act.

Media publishers must feel this country’s looming absolutism, because their Kirk coverage has been pitiful. His legacy has been sanitized to a mere “prominent conservative activist” on CNN, or a “fiery voice in American politics” from The Washington Post. Unsurprisingly, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson fabricated to Fox News that his platform was “motivated by truth and love.” These people and platforms didn’t even have the decency to frame him as “controversial” or “complicated,” because the justified outrage that marginalized groups have for him isn’t a relevant factor in their editorial purview. Most of the corporate media’s omissive, toothless reporting once again fails a moment calling for bold honesty with whitewashing cowardice. Trump’s ongoing war on the media has major entities scared of criticizing him and his allies for fear of retribution. What does it mean for truth-telling when those tasked to bring power to account are scared to do so? We can’t afford to ride the fence while it’s on fire.

The few media personalities who have been honest have been fired from their jobs. Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah says she was fired for merely posting Kirk’s quote about Michelle Obama, Joy Reid, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “brain processing power” to the social platform Bluesky. MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd was fired for astutely stating, “Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which lead to hateful actions. And I think that’s the environment we’re in.” Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was indefinitely suspended from his ABC show after a monologue lampooning Trump’s dismissive response to Kirk’s death and claiming Robinson as a MAGA disciple (law enforcement says Robinson had “leftist ideology”). FCC Chairman Brendan Carr reportedly told ABC of Kimmel, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way, and ABC cowered to the former (with additional pressure from NexStar Media Group, a GOP-owned company that owns many ABC affiliates). First, Stephen Colbert’s show was cancelled under auspicious means; now Kimmel is suspended for obvious reasons — it seems the “big 4” networks are gradually being bullied into state-run media.

Those indifferent toward Kirk’s fate faced a collective denial of their right to express apathy, if not satisfaction, that he’s no longer here. The immediate aftermath of the shooting included numerous jokes and admissions from social media users that Kirk’s death didn’t sadden them. Contrarily, others echoed the sentiment of former NFLer Torrey Smith, who tweeted, “Celebrating the death of someone you don't share the same beliefs as is wild. Seeing it play out in real time is disgusting.” Other accounts pleaded to empathy through his wife and children, as if being a father and husband is a forcefield negating all moral misdeeds — a statement on America’s self-defeating preoccupation with the nuclear family. There’s no shame in someone being unmoved by the death of a person devoted to denying their liberation; policing other people’s reactions to his death is obsequious to the establishment and, knowingly or not, strengthens their vilification of dissidents.

The dynamic exposes more denial: conservatives, including Kirk, are self-avowed free speech advocates. Kirk has tweeted, “Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.” Still, right-wingers are relentlessly calling for people to lose their livelihoods, if not face violence, for calling Kirk what he was. In America, the stakes for calling out fascists are riskier than those of espousing hate.

Share

Conservatives have pushed back against the taunting of his death because it’s perceived to advocate for gun violence, and “that’s not who we are,” apparently. But political violence is inextricably embedded in this country’s DNA; the use of force for empirical gains is how it was founded, how it was developed, and how it sustains. We’re actively destabilizing and pillaging countries all over the world for resources or social control, and we’re currently funding Israel’s genocide of Palestine, a country which Kirk said “doesn’t exist” and therefore deserves to be bombed. Domestically, we’re devout gun nuts where at least 503 mass shootings have occurred every year this decade. Peaceful protesters on college campuses all over the country have been beaten, teargassed, detained (and had their visas revoked). The same conservatives decrying political violence made Kyle Rittenhouse, a regular guest at Turning Point USA events, a celebrity after killing two people and wounding another during a 2020 protest of Jacob Blake’s police shooting. When has violence not been a core American trait? This week, two Black men were likely lynched in Mississippi. Everyday, more victims of state-sanctioned violence incur the fatal cost of that denial.

In discussing Kirk, columnist Chuck Todd tweeted, “The whole point of political debate is [to] resolve disputes WITHOUT violence.” But his framing diminishes the scope of violence, which isn’t merely physical; words like Kirk’s are brutal too. Some are suggesting that Kirk simply presented a “difference of opinion,” but that’s reserved for sports and pop culture debates, not beliefs on people’s humanity. Kirk helped sustain an atmosphere where marginalized groups seeking opportunity are considered enemies of white nationalism, putting their safety at risk. The bipartisan push for civility above all is dangerous because it excuses incendiary worldviews. Todd was blathering over someone who thought “it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” Journalist and professor Stacey Patton recently revealed being on Kirk’s “Professor Watch List” with other academics, which subjected them to constant violent threats from his supporter base of mostly white males. And last year, he called for Joe Biden’s execution. He didn’t even adhere to the sanctity of the political arena.

There seemed to be a time when the Jim Crow-era resentment that Kirk expressed had been impelled to the fringes of society, and those who made bigoted remarks faced tangible consequences. Don Imus was fired from CBS for insulting the Rutgers women’s basketball team in 2007; Rush Limbaugh left ESPN in 2005, following comments he made about Donovan McNabb and Black quarterbacks. Members of the Bush administration created racist policies, but they rarely espoused the level of overt vitriol that’s now normal for the likes of Trump and Ted Cruz. To be clear, that doesn’t make them any better, just more cognizant of their time’s Overton Window. Now, far-right ideologies are more conventional than they’ve been in decades, and powerful people can say just about anything about minorities. Detestable politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly exist to invigorate racists. Fox News correspondent Brian Kilmeade recently suggested to “kill homeless people” and is still on the air.

This is happening in part because of conservative figures like Kirk, Ben Shapiro, and Nick Fuentes, whose white nationalist platforms made them powerful voices in political discourse. Kirk mobilized young right-wingers through Turning Point USA, capitalizing on white America’s resentment of former President Barack Obama. He aided Trump’s victories in the 2016 and 2024 elections (Trump won the popular vote in the last election). Kirk took advantage of our obsession with point-counterpoint content via debates with liberals who dignified his hatefulness, gradually, subtly, reintegrating his white supremacist worldview into the mainstream. Now, thanks to his indoctrination of young conservatives and the Democrats’ refusal to give their own constituency anything to be proud of, his regressive belief system may be nearing consensus opinion, and anyone calling it out is being deemed an “enemy of democracy.” That’s why when media outlets and prominent people deny the disgusting person Kirk was, they’re offering consent for more like him. If the country continues to be a cult of denial, and the nature of white supremacist violence continues to be dismissed, and hateful rhetoric continues to be framed as “mere difference of opinion” by cowardly liberals, then the door is open for the next big conservative voice to enact political violence on marginalized groups.

Conservatives are free to say and do whatever they want, yet any critique of their conduct is framed as a “far left” attempt to incite violence against them. For years, social media has been ground zero for people to call out the right’s hypocrisy and devotion to double standards. But it’s worth wondering how many people understand that being called out as hypocrites doesn’t matter to them. What counts is that they currently have enough political power to accomplish their agenda, thanks to the help of people like Kirk.

Rolling Stone, where I work, called Kirk a “bright and ambitious partisan warrior” who “would have been a force in our culture for decades to come.” The latter may be true, but what does that mean for the future of our country? Would his presence not portend further division and bigotry? Would more conservatives make millions echoing him that, “prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people,” stoking the eugenicist fantasies of white supremacists? Would more figures arise to brainwash them that minorities seeking equality want to eliminate white people? The piece notes that “his murder was a despicable, cowardly, and monstrous act”; so was his career. We’d be better served as a people to collectively acknowledge that, for Kirk, the cost of inflaming an environment of hate, division, and violence was succumbing to it. Denying the heinousness that Charlie Kirk represented won’t preserve this country; it will only expedite its destruction.

This is a free newsletter. Those who wish to support can contribute here:

cash.me/$andrejgee

Venmo: Andre-Gee

paypal.me/andregee

Add me on Twitter and IG.